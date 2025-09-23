iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Boosted by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

