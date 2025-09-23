iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Position Reduced by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IJH opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

