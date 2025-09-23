Seek First Inc. Buys 8,606 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Seek First Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Seek First Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seek First Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 987,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 70,068 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

