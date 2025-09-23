Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 1056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

