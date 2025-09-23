Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $819.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

