Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 21125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

