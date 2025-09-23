Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.61 and last traded at $258.48, with a volume of 469921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Celestica Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

