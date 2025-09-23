iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.