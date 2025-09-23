GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Director John Malone Buys 2,178 Shares of Stock

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) Director John Malone purchased 2,178 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $76,077.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,218,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,554,380.68. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GCI Liberty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GLIBK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 31,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,781. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

