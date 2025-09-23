Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.85 and last traded at $133.66, with a volume of 43220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.19.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.