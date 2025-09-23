Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.63 and last traded at $213.98, with a volume of 14301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.