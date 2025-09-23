Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 883 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.96. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.