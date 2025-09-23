Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.