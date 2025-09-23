Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $28.33. Saab shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 8,436 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAABY. Citigroup cut shares of Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Saab to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion and a PE ratio of 46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

