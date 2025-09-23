Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.61, but opened at $54.23. Li Ning shares last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Li Ning Trading Down 2.8%

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 287.0%. This is an increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.65.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

