Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $43.56. Firefly Aerospace shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 792,602 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Firefly Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

