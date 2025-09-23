Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

