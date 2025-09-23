Bfsg LLC Sells 198 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

