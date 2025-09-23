Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $539,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

