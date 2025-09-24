GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1,316.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,276,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,976 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,198,000 after acquiring an additional 120,197 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.06.

Shares of PODD opened at $327.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $225.37 and a 52-week high of $353.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

