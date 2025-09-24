Analysts Set CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $549.25

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $614.00 price target (up previously from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at $50,038,971.52. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 91,931.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International stock opened at $492.68 on Friday. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

