Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFY shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Definity Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Sonia Baxendale purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,750. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. Also, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total value of C$257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,285.02. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$72.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.43. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.16 and a twelve month high of C$79.95.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

