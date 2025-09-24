Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFY shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Definity Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.
Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$72.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.43. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.16 and a twelve month high of C$79.95.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
