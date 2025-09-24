Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $2.13

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLNK

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.9%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 58.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $1.59 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $166.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 203.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.