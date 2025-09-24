Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $2.13

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1333.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on BLNK
Institutional Trading of Blink Charging
Blink Charging Stock Down 1.9%
BLNK opened at $1.59 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $166.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.23.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 203.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blink Charging
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.