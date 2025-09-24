Novartis AG $NVS Stake Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

