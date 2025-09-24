GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

