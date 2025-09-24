Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) versus CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) Critical Comparison

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and CSLM Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and CSLM Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSLM Acquisition 0 1 2 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CSLM Acquisition has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.27%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and CSLM Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition $244.47 million 0.57 -$56.45 million N/A N/A

Meyer Burger Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CSLM Acquisition.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats Meyer Burger Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles. It operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About CSLM Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.