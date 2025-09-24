Insider Buying: Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00.

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,100.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,600.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Marc Henderson bought 95,234 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$57,140.40.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,600.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

