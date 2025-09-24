Jeffrey Eberwein Buys 8,107 Shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein bought 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,825.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 660,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,263.15. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Price Performance

Star Equity stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Star Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STRR

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.