Jeffrey Eberwein Buys 8,107 Shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein bought 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,825.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 660,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,263.15. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Star Equity Price Performance
Star Equity stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.
