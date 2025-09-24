Sean Matthew Oppen Buys 25,000 Shares of NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Stock

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) Director Sean Matthew Oppen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 263,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,200.16. This trade represents a 10.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Matthew Oppen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextNRG alerts:

On Thursday, September 18th, Sean Matthew Oppen acquired 10,000 shares of NextNRG stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00.

NextNRG Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXXT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.60. NextNRG Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextNRG ( NASDAQ:NXXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextNRG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextNRG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NextNRG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNRG by 2,274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 301,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ThinkEquity raised NextNRG to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised NextNRG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NextNRG in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXXT

NextNRG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.