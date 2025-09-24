Insider Selling: Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) VP Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) VP Robert John Morgan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $218,004.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,453.92. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IDR opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $39,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

