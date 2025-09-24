Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Buys 3,654 Shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 3,654 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,161.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 712,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,190.28. This represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $552.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2,322.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 8,063.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 583,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.