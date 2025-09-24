LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.6850.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,370,533 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $3,318,746.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,587,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,564,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.50. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

