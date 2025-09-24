CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Financial Survey

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Essential Properties Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 13.27 $203.00 million $1.18 25.51

Analyst Ratings

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBL & Associates Properties and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $35.18, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.22% 2.55% Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.48% 6.20% 3.78%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

