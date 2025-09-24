Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Cuts Dividend

Halma stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.44. Halma has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 71.0%.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

