MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MNTN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MNTN from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MNTN from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. MNTN has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.54 million. MNTN’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

