Head to Head Survey: West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Volatility and Risk

West Shore Bank has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Shore Bank and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Shore Bank N/A N/A N/A Union Bankshares 11.17% 13.14% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Shore Bank $36.87 million 1.03 $4.41 million N/A N/A Union Bankshares $77.68 million 1.51 $8.76 million $2.04 12.67

This table compares West Shore Bank and Union Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than West Shore Bank.

Dividends

West Shore Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Union Bankshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats West Shore Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit. The company also offers ATM/debit, credit, and gift and travel cards; wealth planning process, investment management, trusts and estates, retirement planning, west shore investment services; savings bonds; and direct deposit, overdraft, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, merchant card, ACH and wire, sweep accounts, positive pay, bill pay, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Ludington, Michigan.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; residential construction and mortgage loans; municipal financing, including loans and excess deposits secured by FHLBB letters of credit; and home improvement loans and overdraft checking privileges against preauthorized lines of credit. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, positive pay and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application and consumer deposit account opening services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM cards and services; debit cards; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, including bill pay; and wealth management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized business corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

