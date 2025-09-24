Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 4th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$6.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$3.69 and a 52 week high of C$6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

