AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $809,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.