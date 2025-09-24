Head to Head Survey: CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Veralto”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.35 $1.45 million N/A N/A Veralto $5.19 billion 5.03 $833.00 million $3.58 29.42

Analyst Ratings

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Veralto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veralto 0 4 6 0 2.60

Veralto has a consensus price target of $114.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Veralto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veralto is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Profitability

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -5.06, meaning that its share price is 606% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veralto has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veralto beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

