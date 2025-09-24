Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price target on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

