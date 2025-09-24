SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOP opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

