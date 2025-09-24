AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCB. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCB opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

