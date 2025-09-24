Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 953.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.77.

HST opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

