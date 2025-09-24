AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of CGUS opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

