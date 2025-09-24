AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

