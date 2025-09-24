AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $204.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200 day moving average of $190.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

