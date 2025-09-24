AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after buying an additional 2,063,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after buying an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VT stock opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.