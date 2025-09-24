Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Waste Management by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 20,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

