Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 186 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $228.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $915,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,785. This represents a 49.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

