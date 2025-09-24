iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

